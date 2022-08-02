Severe weather warning for South East NSW, blizzard conditions predicted

Severe weather warnings are current for most of southern Australia, including South East NSW, with two complex weather systems bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous seas.
Marine wind warnings are current for damaging seas across most of the southern coast. One of the systems has already brought swells of up to 9m off the Western Australia coast overnight.
The systems are likely to bring severe weather conditions to WA, SA, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania until Thursday.
There is a low risk of minor flooding in some regions, and rainfall may melt some snow in the Alpine regions and could lead to increased river rises.
The Bureau is monitoring the situation closely and will update its forecasts and warnings regularly.
Communities are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
Current warnings for South East NSW, as at Tuesday 5pm
Severe weather warnings are likely to be issued for the south-eastern parts of NSW today or tomorrow
A vigorous northwesterly flow developing over the state early Wednesday morning will see damaging winds developing across the Snowy Mountains as well as east of the ranges over the south-eastern districts.
Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts of around 90kmh are possible over the Southern Tablelands, South Coast, Illawarra and Snowy Mountains districts from early Wednesday morning.
Damaging winds, averaging 80 to 90kmh with peak gusts in excess of 125kmh are likely for Alpine areas above 1900m from early Wednesday morning
Blizzard conditions are forecast over Alpine areas above 1800m from early Wednesday morning.
Locations which may be affected include Braidwood, Goulburn, Bombala, Charlotte Pass, Thredbo and Nimmitabel.
A strong wind warning is also in place for Wednesday for the Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.
Elsewhere in NSW, thunderstorms are possible across broad inland areas. Thunderstorm warnings may be issued later this week.
Localised heavy rainfall of between 70-120 mm is possible for parts of inland NSW from Wednesday to Friday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
