Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Severe weather warning for South East NSW, blizzard conditions predicted

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Severe weather warnings are current for most of southern Australia, including South East NSW, with two complex weather systems bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous seas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.