Headspace Bega gets big federal funding boost, here's how they'll use the money to help our youth

Headspace Bega is the recipient of an exciting federal funding boost over the next three years to secure more staff and reduce wait times.
The Bega 'hub' is set to receive $798,910 as part of a $44million federal government program that will enable more curated interventions for young people seeking assistance from the organisation.
The hub provides assistance to those from the Bega Valley, and those across three other outposts in Eden, Cooma, and Narooma.
ABS data showed there were approximately 8854 young people aged 12-25 who reside in their service region, with growth set to significantly exceed the predicted nine per cent by 2036.
Youth mental health manager at Grand Pacific Health (which operates Headspace Bega) Kathryn Baudinette said the grant was a competitive process, which saw only one third of applicants granted funds.
The service submitted their application under the umbrella of demand management and enhancement programs.
The model of care at headspace Bega has been strongly focused on psychological therapy, with most young people wanting to access supports streamlined into mental health counselling for psychological therapy.
However, the funds would be used to increase young people's access to different models of care, including additional staff, the introduction of group sessions, and for new brief intervention programs.
"For many young people who are experiencing mild presentations such as situational distress, relationship breakups or issues with friends and family, psychological therapy is not required. Different approaches can be just as beneficial," said Ms Baudinette.
Brief intervention programs that focus on skill development on the other hand, have been shown in the latest Headspace evaluation to reduce wait times for services.
The programs will be offered to all Headspace Bega clients as a waitlist or interim support option, a standalone service, or a step-down in care following another intervention.
"These programs have been shown to be effective for young people with mild to moderate mental health concerns, which makes up about 40 per cent of our current client load," said Ms Baudinette.
Specifically trained youth peer workers and counsellors are going to be delivering the programs, so the organisation said it would also be looking to recruit new people, as well as utilise people already employed.
The new brief intervention programs will include:
The aims of the programs would be to cover off on areas helpful for young people to be developing, including their social, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Ms Baudinette expected the program would be up and running by the end of 2022.
"It should mean that young people are able to be seen quicker and get what they need when they need it, which is always our aim. This will just give an extra string in our bow to do that," she said.
Ms Baudinette said people could access the Grand Pacific Health website for the most up-to-date job opportunities, otherwise they were welcome to get in touch with the centre and ask to speak with the manager.
Ideally they might have qualifications in counselling, peer worker, community services, psychology.
Headspace Bega provides quality mental health, alcohol and other drugs, sexual and physical health and vocational support services to young people aged between 12 and 25 and their families.
All Headspace services are free. To address any concerns you may have, call Headspace Bega on 1800 959844 during business hours.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
