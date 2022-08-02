Bega District News
Pambula author Kate Liston-Mills highly commended at ACT Writers event for Dear Ibis short story collection

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:56am, first published 1:00am
Pambula writer Kate Liston-Mills at the ACT Writers award ceremony. Photo: supplied

Pambula writer Kate Liston-Mills has received a highly commended for her collection of short stories Dear Ibis, published in 2021.

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

