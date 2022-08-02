Imaginations run wild as Pambula schoolkids celebrate book fair, dress-up day

Pambula Public School was buzzing with excitement last week with the school's annual book fair and character dress-up day.
The book character costumes were incredibly creative, some simple, some elaborate and everything in between.
Advertisement
There were lots of Harry Potters, Greg Heffleys (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Cat in the Hats, Where's Wallys, superheroes, pirates, Minions, Roald Dahl, fairy tales, Looney Tunes and fantasy characters, which reflected the students' love of books and memorable book characters.
Teacher librarian Karen Tarpey (aka Captain Underpants) said it was one of the highlights of the school year.
"It was wonderful to see the students so excited about the day and to have parents back on school grounds to enjoy, celebrate and share in the love of books and reading for pleasure with their children."
READ ALSO
The books available on the day were supplied by Collins Booksellers Merimbula to ensure this annual event supports a local business that employs lots of young people in our community.
Pambula Public School's Book Fair was an opportunity for students to celebrate the magic of children's books, imagination and to have fun!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.