Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Imaginations run wild as Pambula schoolkids celebrate book fair, dress-up day

Updated August 3 2022 - 7:19am, first published August 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pambula Public School was buzzing with excitement last week with the school's annual book fair and character dress-up day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.