Winter angling on Sapphire Coast showing some good returns

With improving, though cooler, weather, game fishing anglers have ventured out and report bluefin tuna off Merimbula.
With the club's August bluefin event now underway, we look to some fruitful angling.
During the month of August, the club is running a friendly bluefin event, sponsored by JB Lures. The objective is to encourage the broadest participation of members and visitors to target our bluefin fishery. There will be open sharing of experiences with the objective of maximising success by all.
A recent drone photograph taken near Bar Beach showed the sea black with Australian salmon, apart from a near perfect circle of clear water, where a large shark was swimming.
Yes, salmon are abundant and enter our estuaries at the beginning of the rising tide. They are feeding on whitebait which are prolific having bred in the upper lakes over the summer.
The best way to connect with the salmon is by using small whitebait-like soft plastics. Remember salmon also frequent Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches. Try a paternoster rig with a gang hooked pilchard on one leader and a popper on the other.
Good snapper, morwong and gummy shark are reporting from our local reefs - Long Point, Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower. Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb.
Drummer and luderick plus salmon, tailor and squid are available from the headlands. Take care - a lifejacket is recommended. Best bait for drummer is cabbage weed and use silver spinners for salmon and tailor. Use No.3 light coloured jigs for squid.
There are good tailor in the upper Merimbula Lake and in the Bega River at Mogareeka. The lower reaches below the bridges hold salmon, tailor and trevally. Dusky flathead remain quite.
At the Merimbula Wharf the sea urchin cull project is ongoing with the research component, recording the number of urchins over a measured area progressing well along prepared traverse lines.
This is being undertaken by divers from Atlas of Life. They report the water was super clear with visibility of 10-15 metres and the temperature 13 degrees. The next step is the actual cull to be undertaken by Abalone Association divers.
The club will be open on Friday, August 5, from 6pm. This is the when prizes in the club's species of the month competition for July - salmon - will be declared.
For August the species of the month is morwong.
Visitors are very welcome.
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
