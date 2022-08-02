Bega Valley Can Assist fundraiser with live artwork to be auctioned at Wheelers

A fundraising event for Bega Valley Can Assist is being held at Wheelers, Pambula on Saturday, August 6.
Saturday evening's event provides a way of giving to Can Assist to help those in the Bega Valley dealing with their cancer journey.
Not only it an chance to enjoy a specially created four course meal, there is the opportunity to watch Tura Beach artist Glenn Morton and his sister Ann, painting live in the restaurant.
The original painting will be auctioned off at the end of the night by Frankie J. Holden, with all proceeds going to Bega Valley Can Assist, and the night will be hosted by Michelle Pettigrove.
Ann Morton who has been an Archibald finalist, will incorporate a figure into Glenn's landscape which he said would feature a well-known seascape.
The oil painting will be completed in about two hours before being auctioned. However the winning bidder will have to wait about a week for the oil paint to dry.
Glenn, who has worked as an artist and art teacher in the UK and France, has done this type of fundraiser with Ann elsewhere.
"It's a bit like performance art although watching someone paint could be like watching grass growing but you're still able to chat, eat and drink wine," Glenn said.
And it's very much about the cause.
"Back in the 90s our mother died in her 60s of cancer, a cancer that is now quite preventable. We nursed mum at home and saw the good side of that and also the inadequacies. We can do better by contributing our talents."
Glenn said the money raised helps to take the pressure of those in the Bega Valley undergoing cancer treatment and allows them to focus on their health.
Can Assist Bega Valley was formed in 2004. Families can struggle to cope with a reduced income as a result of a cancer diagnosis, in addition facing increased expenses from travel, accommodation and medical costs. The branch raises funds to provide financial assistance to patients in the local community who are undergoing cancer treatment.
The dinner is $129 per person, with $50 from each ticket being donated to Bega Valley Can Assist, plus all proceeds raised on the night.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
