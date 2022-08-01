Brown Mountain lane closures to remain until 2023

Traffic control and lane closures on the Snowy Mountains Hwy at Brown Mountain are to remain until early 2023 as part of the investigation work after ongoing wet weather.
Traffic control is in place at two locations towards the top of the mountain pass, approximately one kilometre and two kilometres east of Pipers Lookout.
One lane will remain closed at these locations under a stop/slow arrangement until early 2023 for slope monitoring to ensure safe access is maintained for transport customers.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will remain in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Traffic NSW said the community would be advised prior to any maintenance work commencing and notified in advance of any potential traffic impacts.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
Brown Mountain has a long history of landslips and traffic disruptions following heavy rains.
There have previously been calls for an alternative route to be prioritised by state and federal governments.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
