Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Brown Mountain lane closures to remain until 2023

Updated August 1 2022 - 7:21am, first published 4:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Traffic control and lane closures on the Snowy Mountains Hwy at Brown Mountain are to remain until early 2023 as part of the investigation work after ongoing wet weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.