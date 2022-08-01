The Bega Roosters overcame a dearth of player numbers to claim a significant win over Moruya at the weekend.
The Sharks hosted the Roosters in first grade as a catch-up game from their washed-out match-up in round four.
Home ground advantage wasn't to be though as Bega romped home 44-12.
Try scoring was shared across the park. Liam Kelly crossed twice, while Darnell Andy, Shae Gray, Ricky Stapleton, Bailey Caldwell and Scott Fuller all scored one each.
Captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler slotted home six conversions.
Reserve grade wasn't as fortunate, going down to Batemans Bay 38-0.
However, Bega said the side only had 13 players and no substitutes, making any challenge against the higher-placed Tigers a tough prospect.
A handful of those reserves were also asked to back-up in first grade after playing the full 80 minutes.
"We had about eight or nine out for this week," Vazzoler said of his first grade side.
"A few a bit crook, a few with injuries who were 50/50 [to return], but we felt we could get through this week.
"The reserves were awesome - before the games I said to them we were going to need five or six of them to back up and they were happy to do it.
"That's the sort of club we're building here - whatever is needed to get the job done.
In league-tag the Bega Chicks were able to get home against Batemans Bay, 10-4.
Now that the catch-up games have been played, first grade ladder positions have become much clearer.
Bombala remains in outright first place on 20 points, having lost only one game this season.
Last week's shock loss to Batemans Bay means Bega remains in second place on 18 points.
Tathra and Eden round out the top four with 14 points apiece.
And that win over the Roosters elevated the Bay into fifth, a game clear of Merimbula-Pambula, with just two rounds remaining.
Round 13 will see the Bega Roosters and Moruya Sharks reprise their catch-up game, this time at the Bega Rec Ground.
"It's a rare thing [to play the same club twice in a row] but we can't get too complacent," Vazzoler said.
"The scoreline on Sunday didn't reflect the quality of the game so we need to turn up with the right attitude."
Bega's reserves and league tag sides have a bye.
In other first grade games, Tathra will play Narooma, Bombala takes on Merimbula-Pambula and Eden will host Snowy River.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
