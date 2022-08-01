South Coast Gig Guide, August 2-8

Ilbijerri Theatre Company's Heart is a Wasteland at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 7pm. Suitable for ages 15+. Tickets via Trybooking.com
Southern Sounds at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Felicity Dowd w/ Angus Carpenter at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 7pm-9pm. Tickets $15 via Trybooking.com. U15s free.
Sam Stevenson at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
On The Stoop AND The Scaramouche at Murrah Hall, Murrah. 6.30pm-10pm. Tickets $20 presale via southcoasttickets.com.au or $25 at the gate.
Steve Martin at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Simon Kinny-Lewis Band with Don John & The John Dones at Bend + Sip Bar, Narooma. 7.30pm-10.30pm. Tickets $15.87 via Eventbrite.
Loose Change at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Roddy Reason at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt Trio at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Mike Martin and Friends at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Felicity Dowd at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Stitch at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
