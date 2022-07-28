Narooma woman expected to face trial over armed robbery, detaining person charges

A Narooma woman is expected to face a trial after being charged with detaining a person.
Amanda Bivlocheff, 41, from Narooma did not attend Batemans Bay Court on July 25 but submitted a plea of not guilty to charges of stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear, armed robbery and taking/detaining a person with intent to gain advantage.
Bivlocheff's lawyer told the court the not-guilty plea was on the grounds of the mental health defence.
Bivlocheff will undergo a hearing to determine if she is fit to face trial at Bega District Court on August 17.
