Sapphire Coast Kart Club keen to share track, facilities

The Sapphire Coast Kart Club is seeking submissions from groups wishing to utilise the facilities at its Frogs Hollow complex - and not necessarily for motorsport purposes.
Located on the Princes Hwy between Bega and Merimbula, the club has established a 700-metre sealed track, an amenities block with first aid centre, full canteen facilities, shedding and an ample car/bus parking area.
Each year the club hands over the facility to Rotary for three days for it to run its RYDA road safety program for high school students from this and adjoining shires.
The club executive believes the Frogs Hollow complex "could and should be better utilised" servicing a wider range of groups within the community.
Any club committee that believes it would be beneficial to their growth to join the SCKC at Frogs Hollow, or would like to visit the facility to see how it would best suit their requirements, can contact John DeBorre on 0402 590 952, or Murray Watts on 0417 956 843.
