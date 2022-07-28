Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Man placed under house arrest in Tathra

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home detention orders have been given to a man staying in Tathra after an alleged breach of bail regarding "very serious charges" in northern NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.