Man placed under house arrest in Tathra

Home detention orders have been given to a man staying in Tathra after an alleged breach of bail regarding "very serious charges" in northern NSW.
Hans Michael Dekrell, 67, faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, July 26, on a charge of shoplifting after it was alleged he stole from Dan Murphy's in Bega.
He told the court the misadventure was down to human error and that he "had been on good behaviour".
Advertisement
Magistrate Doug Dick said Mr Dekrell spent a long time in custody due to "very serious charges", but was released on "stringent bail conditions". One of those bail conditions was good behaviour.
"Stealing a bottle from Dan Murphy's is not good behaviour," said Magistrate Dick.
Mr Dekrell told the court he had paid for two items, but had forgotten to pay for the the third when he reached the register, "I forgot it was in my pocket".
He pleaded not guilty to shoplifting.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Liza Brown said it was the prosecution's opinion that Mr Dekrell's bail be refused. The prosecution claimed to have camera evidence contradicting what Mr Dekrell said was a "simple mistake" in Dan Murphy's.
She claimed the accused had taken an "unacceptable risk", "endangered the community", and was showing "non-compliance" of his bail conditions.
"He should be on the world's best behaviour," said the prosecutor.
Magistrate Doug Dick did not refuse bail, but instead varied the bail conditions by putting Mr Dekrell under house arrest at his brother's property in Tathra while he awaited further court proceedings.
Mr Dekrell asked the magistrate if he could still go to the beach - to which he was told no - he could only leave for medical emergencies, court proceedings, or to report to police.
Mr Dekrell told the magistrate that he did "a bit of gardening".
"Well you're going to be doing a lot more," Magistrate Doug Dick responded.
Read more Court and Crime here
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.