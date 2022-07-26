Salmon Sunday a tasty treat for Merimbula fishing club

Poor weather conditions during the past week kept most gamefish boats at their moorings.
However, with improving conditions over the weekend some bluefin tuna were taken off Merimbula and this portends well for the club's August bluefin event.
During the month of August, the friendly event, sponsored by JB Lures, is designed to encourage the broadest participation of members and visitors to target our bluefin fishery. There will be open sharing of experiences with the objective of maximizing success by all.
The club's Salmon Sunday, an annual event based from the Haycock Beach picnic area, can only be described as an outstanding success with its barbecue lunch held in gorgeous winter sunshine.
Congratulations to new members Matthew Walmsley and Leanne Hoath who fished early and won first and second prize with the catch and release of a pair of fine Australian salmon.
Few other salmon were caught as the tide was low and this shows that the best results for salmon come towards the top of the tide. Remember salmon frequent Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches. Try a paternoster rig with a gang hooked pilchard on one leader and a popper on the other.
The rough conditions curtailed headland fishing last week though now the weather has improved there are tailor, salmon, drummer, luderick and squid available for those who can scale the headlands. Silver spinners for the tailor and salmon, cabbage weed for drummer and luderick and No. 3 light coloured jigs for the squid.
There are good snapper and morwong about our local reefs - Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower reef. Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb.
Anglers fishing near Bitangabee came across a large slimey mackerel bait ball and hooked into some lovely snapper using 200gm micro jigs.
Quite astoundingly some of the snapper came up under the bait ball to within a few metres of surface.
During the early part of the run in tide there are Australian salmon plus tailor and trevally downstream of the Merimbula Bridge. Same for the Pambula River with best results for salmon and tailor by trolling and casting small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance.
In the Bega River at Mogareeka there are lots of tailor and we have reports of big bream and trevally near the launching ramp.
The club will be open on Friday, July 29, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome and the club applauds the large number of visitors availing themselves of the friendship and lovely views.
Membership application, renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
