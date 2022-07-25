Bega Roosters stunned in Batemans Bay ambush

The Batemans Bay Tigers have the inside track to fifth-place on the Group 16 ladder after handing the Bega Roosters just their second loss of the season.
The Tigers had been battling the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs for the last spot in the finals, but Sunday's win pushed them a game clear with just two rounds remaining.
The win was arguably Batemans Bay's most impressive of the season, as they ran in six tries, including a hat-trick to winger Greg McEwan, to beat the second-placed Roosters.
Kye Bruce, Michael Griffiths, and Jacob Bradbury also scored for the Tigers, while Matthew Wheatley and Jordan Gray-Balcomb both scored doubles for Bega.
Tigers coach Brenden Fernley said his side's game-plan to target key Bega players worked "perfectly".
"They couldn't execute it better than they did," he said. "It was pleasing to see the boys stick to a game-plan for 80 minutes and get the result we thought we could get."
Fernley said his side's return to form in the latter half of the season could be put down to their hard work during a gruelling preseason.
"We had a few setbacks early with player rotation, but we've settled on certain combinations now," he said.
"We invested heavily in the preseason, and we're getting the reward out of that - when things are getting tougher we're able to get through the whole 80 minutes.
"There's still a lot to work on, but I think this is only the start for us. I think we can challenge anyone in this competition."
In other results on Sunday, the Tigers reserve-grade side won 38-10, while the Bega Chicks won the league-tag game 18-10.
The other two first-grade games on the weekend were tight clashes.
First-placed Bombala edged out a plucky Eden Tigers side 8-6 at the George Brown Memorial Sports Ground, and the Snowy River Bears edged the Narooma Devils in a 36-34 shootout.
Bombala beat Snowy River 26-6 in the other reserve-grade game on the weekend, and Tathra, Bombala, and Narooma all recorded wins in League Tag.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
