A number of businesses were lost on the main street of Cobargo during the Black Summer bushfires and a handful of other local businesses operating in the area were affected by fire that hit their properties.
The idea behind the Cobargo Business Innovation Hub was that it would function as a 'life-support' for fire affected businesses and help them get 'back on their feet' and trading in the village after the fires.
The Cobargo Quaama Business Recovery Group is the organisation working on the project to get the building up and running to house businesses while the Main Street is rebuilt.
Ground moving works first started on Wednesday December 15 in 2021, at the site located on the north-facing side of the Cobargo Co-op.
The site was selected after it was donated by the Co-op, but was also ideal due to its central location, minimal costs involved to connect services, and due to the already availability of public car parking at the front of the site.
The build has gone up thanks to FormFlow and when finished, would be a commercial fire resilient building showcasing flagship technology featuring bent corrugated sheets that provides a seamless finish.
The building also has an extremely high fire-resistant Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) rating of 40.
The CQBR said the building was expected to be finalised by August 2022, with an official opening event set to go ahead in October.
A CQBR spokesperson said, "the tenancy opportunity of the retail spaces within the hub is first and foremost for local fire impacted businesses to resume trading. It will not be available to new businesses or those coming from other areas seeking to establish as a priority."
Businesses would only be offered lease agreements for strictly 2 + 1 year lease period options. This was decided to cover the period of the Main Street rebuild and encourage businesses to resume trading there once built.
When that happens, lease agreements will not be reoffered to businesses, but instead the building will be retained to be provided for community use.
The Hub will provide between four and six retail spaces, with four to five for fire affected business owners and between one and two for community group use.
The interior will be bright, well-lit, and have a small communal kitchen for staff use. There will also be a public toilet accessible during business hours.
The front of the building will be landscaped and there will be a front deck area with weather protection.
There will also be a parking area behind the complex for business operators and staff, and staff of other nearby businesses.
Businesses who meet the criteria have been asked to fill out an expressions of interest form. To request the form, please email cqbrgroup@gmail.com. Forms need to be returned by COB Friday August 5, 2022.
The Cobargo Business Innovation Hub Project is independently funded by Business Council Australia (BCA) Biz-Rebuild Program and the Cobargo Co-operative Society Limited in partnership with the CQBRG.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
