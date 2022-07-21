What's On in the Bega Valley

It's time to access the power tools at Bega Woodies. This will be a free event for all genders, abilities, ages (12+). Make a chopping board, or a box, or BYO project across two Saturdays, July 23 and August 20. Please bring safety gear for eyes and ears if you can - limited spares. BYO lunch and snacks but tea and coffee will be provided. Numbers limited, RSVP for one, or both events, by a week before at events.humanitix.com/woodies-time. Bega Woodies is located at 1346 Tarraganda Lane (The shed behind Tarraganda Hall). For more information contact Sarah Davis on 0497 612 791.