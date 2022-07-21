What's On in the Bega Valley

Jazz Club
July 21
Advertisement
See the Roger Clark Quartet with Cherie Glanville, featuring Roger Clark on alto, Doug Kuhn on bass, Rory Clark on keyboard, Larry Kean on drums and Cherie Glanville on vocals at the Down South Jazz Club, Club Sapphire on Thursday, July 21. Cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors. Music starts at 7.30 pm. Book by email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Moana
July 21-23
Lumen Christi's talented students are on a countdown to opening night for Moana the musical on Thursday July 21 at 6.30pm. Performances are also on Friday, July 22 and Saturday July 23. Over 100 students are involved in the production. Tickets at trybooking.com
Nethercote Market
July 23
Enjoy a morning out to buy fresh local produce, have a BBQ brekky or catch up with friends at the winter Nethercote Market. In season will be apples, cauliflowers, cabbage, eggs, garlic, honey, Jerusalem artichokes, kale, kiwifruit, lemons, limes, mandarins, mint, nuts, oranges, parsley, potatoes, pumpkin, spinach and sweet potato. Market 8am-noon at Nethercote Hall.
Corey Legge
July 23
Corey Legge plays heartfelt alt-country and rock, drawing influence from his wholesome upbringing amongst the fertile pastures surrounding Bega at Twyford Hall, 8pm Saturday, July 23. Support act Sam Stevenson. All tickets $20. Book at twyfordhall.com.au or phone 6495 7435.
South Coast Timber Eden Cup
July 24
Head to the track at Sapphire Coast Turf Club for the South Coast Timber Eden Cup Race Day! There will be free buses to and from the track with pick up times and locations on the Sapphire Coast Turf Club website. For bookings or further inquires email apphireracing@bigpond.com or contact the club on 6494 1899.
Woodies Time
July 23
It's time to access the power tools at Bega Woodies. This will be a free event for all genders, abilities, ages (12+). Make a chopping board, or a box, or BYO project across two Saturdays, July 23 and August 20. Please bring safety gear for eyes and ears if you can - limited spares. BYO lunch and snacks but tea and coffee will be provided. Numbers limited, RSVP for one, or both events, by a week before at events.humanitix.com/woodies-time. Bega Woodies is located at 1346 Tarraganda Lane (The shed behind Tarraganda Hall). For more information contact Sarah Davis on 0497 612 791.
Intro to taiko
Advertisement
July 26 onwards
Stonewave Taiko will be running a four-week Intro to Taiko course in Cobargo. Experience the physicality and fun of playing taiko. On Tuesdays from 4-5.30pm at the Cobargo School of Arts hall. Dates: July 26, August 2, 9 and 16. Cost $100 adult/$75 concession/child for the four-week course, which is open to everyone 10 years and over. The class will be ongoing if there is enough enthusiasm and interest. For more info and to book, call Mahamati 0448 248 322, or email stonewavetaiko@gmail.com.
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga
August 13
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga (Whale Season Opening Event) will be marking the official opening of the 2022 whale migration season and is hosted in Bermagui. The special event will bring the local community together to celebrate the cultural significance of this annual migration to the local Yuin people. The event will feature local Aboriginal speakers and demonstrations, an ocean paddle out to welcome the whales and whale themed talks by local experts. Visit the website at: sapphirecoast.com.au/walawaani-muriyira-waraga.
Drag show
Advertisement
August 19
Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her 'girls' pay tribute to the history of Aussie drag - in concert. Revisit the good ol' days with Les Girls in the 60's, sing along to classic disco hits and sashay into today with a celebration of chart-topping music icons that have inspired drag performers around the world. The show is headlined by Prada Clutch; one of Australia's most in demand live-singing drag queens. Held at the Bega Civic Centre from 8pm, tickets at pradaclutchsalldragrevue.com
Wanderer Festival
September 23 - 25
Wanderer heralds a new genre of boutique festival: a truly multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and place across three days and founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity. Set in the emerald hinterland of Merimbula's and Pambula's fabled beaches, Wanderer is a festival for everyone and comprising three unique spaces: Wanderer, The Lost Lands and the Main Stage. The line-up includes acts such as Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, and DZ Deathrays - to name a few. Tickets on sale at wanderer.com.au/tickets/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.