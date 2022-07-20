Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sapphire Coast's school holiday fishing comp success

Updated July 21 2022 - 1:44am, first published July 20 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners of the Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition gather at the prizes table.

Keep your eye out for whales now.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.