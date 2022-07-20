Sapphire Coast's school holiday fishing comp success

Keep your eye out for whales now.
When travelling north the whales tend to be well offshore and we miss out on most sightings, but the trip south to Antarctica sees lots of calves being escorted by their mothers and they tend to frequent the bays and inlets to rest as they move ever southwards.
Offshore our game fishing fraternity are sad that the yellowfin tuna have now passed by, but were thrilled to find shoals of albacore, some weighing up to 14kg. We are now on the lookout for the first of the bluefin tuna to arrive.
Last Saturday at Spencer Park, junior and small fry anglers, both boys and girls, who fished in the Winter School Holiday Competition, were awarded a total of 10 major prizes all courtesy of local business sponsorship.
Some 20 other prizes were also distributed including the lucky draw for all those that had entered fish in the competition.
The competition ran for the three weeks of the overlapped winter NSW and Victorian school holidays and can only be described as an outstanding success. Planning for next year's event is already underway.
A few days of benign weather have seen our rock hoppers out fishing and taking some lovely drummer and luderick from Tura and Haycock Headlands.
There are good snapper and morwong about our local reefs - Haycock, Horseshoe and further south to Boyds Tower. Try 15 to 20 fathoms, best results from anchoring and using a burley bomb.
The Merimbula Fishing Platform continues to provide for Australian salmon and tailor in the evenings. Try 50gm silver spinners.
Squid are also available. Try prawn coloured No.3 slow sinking jigs.
There are Australian salmon plus tailor and trevally downstream of the Merimbula Bridge, best during the early part of the run in tide. Same for the Pambula River with best results for salmon and tailor by trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance.
In the Bega River there are lots of tailor and we have reports of bream and trevally near the launching ramp.
Australian salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings.
Sunday, July 24, is the club's Salmon Sunday at Haycock Beach. Who will get the largest salmon on Sunday morning? To be followed by a barbecue amid the trees, all enjoying the mid-winter sunshine.
The club will be open on Friday, July 22, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome, come one and all and enjoy the fishing report, the ambience, friendship and lovely views with very competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
