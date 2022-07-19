South Coast Gig Guide, July 19-25

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm.
Ensemble Offspring pop up performances in Bermagui. 11am at Mr Hope Espresso and 5pm at Bermagui Beach Hotel.
Down South Jazz Club presents The Roger Clark Quartet with Cherie Glanville upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Roger Clark (alto sax), Rory Clark (keyboards), Doug Kuhn(double bass), Larry Keen (drums), and Cherie Glanville on vocals. Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. $15 for Jazz Club members, $25 for visitors. Call Pam on 0479 065 590 for bookings.
The Chordroys at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Quennell at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
ChangoTree at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Millsom Keys at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Ensemble Offspring:Songbirds at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 4pm-5.30pm. $49, U16s free. Tickets via fourwinds.com.au
Sam Stevenson AND Salt at MAD Winter Ball, Oaklands Events Centre, Pambula. 6pm-11.30pm. $80 ticket includes canapes, dinner & live entertainment! Bookings essential via Trybooking.
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Corey Legge's single launch + support act Sam Stevenson at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. 8pm-10pm $20+BF. Tickets via Trybooking.com
Richard Lawson at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Ride The Wind at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 10.30am-1.30pm
Tony Jaggers at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Steve Martin at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
ChangoTRee at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Dust & Echos at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Wrack n Ruin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Jokob Poyner at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
The Sugarants at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
