Bega Valley campaign against domestic violence is back with the launch of new banner and coasters

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
The annual 'Bega Valley Says NO to Violence' campaign is back after a two year hiatus. Photo supplied

The Bega Valley Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Committee is back after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 with their annual 'Bega Valley Says NO to Violence' campaign.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

