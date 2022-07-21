Bega Valley campaign against domestic violence is back with the launch of new banner and coasters

The Bega Valley Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Committee is back after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 with their annual 'Bega Valley Says NO to Violence' campaign.
Women's Resource Centre coordinator Jane Hughes said she was pleased that they were able to host public events again.
"The whole purpose of the committee really is about bringing those conversations around domestic and family abuse into the community and getting that engagement to make change," she said.
Ms Hughes said the committee will be launching their new coasters and banner Thursday afternoon, which will read 'See something? Say something! Do Something about ending domestic and family violence'.
The launch will be hosted at Club Bega at 4.30pm on July 21 and members of the community were welcome to join.
"We'll have an explanation of what our goals and plans are, along with an exciting unveiling of our new coasters and banner," she said.
Ms Hughes said she was looking forward to seeing their coasters and banners being hung up around the community at events and businesses.
"It's great to be able to get the message back out into community again, through our coasters that will be going into clubs and cafes around here," she said.
Ms Hughes said the coasters and banners acted as vital community awareness resources, "designed to get people having conversations and speaking out about abusive behaviour in relationships".
Ms Hughes said people who were interested in learning how to get involved in the campaign to end to domestic and family violence, will benefit from attending the launch.
During the launch the committee will also be introducing their ideas for a competition where community members can get involved in the creation of three new banners.
"We'd actually really like people in the community to contribute and to come up with ideas and messages, targeting particular elements of the community," she said.
Ms Hughes also said further down the track they will be hosting a youth competition, where young people within the community will be encouraged to share their ideas on how to spread respectful and meaningful messages.
"We want it to be relevant to youth, so if some of the young people could let us know what what messaging actually resonates with them around respectful relationships or not behaving abusively towards others.
"Then we can put it on a banner that would hopefully be displayed in the various schools around the place or in different events."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
