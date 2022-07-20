Bombala man charged following Monaro Highway crash

A man has been charged following a head-on crash that has left another man injured in the state's Monaro region on Tuesday.
About 3.30pm July 19, emergency services were called to the Monaro Highway at Rock Flat, 5km north of Nimmitabel, following reports a Holden Colorado utility, travelling south, and a Hyundai Venue, travelling north, collided head-on.
Police allege the Holden driver - a 57-year-old man from Bombala - had attempted to overtake a semi-trailer prior to the crash.
Advertisement
The Hyundai driver - a 37-year-old man - was trapped in the vehicle, before being freed by emergency services.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital with wrist and pelvic injuries. He remains in a stable condition.
The Holden driver was taken to Cooma Hospital as a precaution, and also underwent mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
After being discharged from hospital, the older man was arrested and taken to Cooma Police Station where he was charged with negligent driving (occasioning grievous bodily harm).
The Bombala man was granted conditional bail to appear in Cooma Local Court on August 17.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing to anyone that may have information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.