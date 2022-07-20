Head trackside for Eden Cup race day this Sunday

Get set race fans, this Sunday, July 24 sees the running of the South Coast Timber Eden Cup Race Day at Sapphire Coast Turf Club.
Gates open at noon with a full seven-race TAB meet on the cards.
Free buses are available to and from the track.
Check pick-up times and locations at sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au.
Eden Cup is sponsored by South Coast Timber, Eden Tyre Power, Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Great Southern Inn, Bald Hills Engineering, Horse and Hound Bodyworks and Hotel Australasia.
