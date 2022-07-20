Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Head trackside for Eden Cup race day this Sunday

Updated July 20 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get set race fans, this Sunday, July 24 sees the running of the South Coast Timber Eden Cup Race Day at Sapphire Coast Turf Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.