Unique TAFE Bega course to help protect, manage Aboriginal lands

A unique course aimed at giving people the practical skills to help manage and protect Aboriginal lands will be offered for the first time at TAFE NSW Bega this month.
The Certificate III in Conservation and Ecosystem Management aims to build a qualified army of rangers, and weed and pest inspectors, to work On Country to protect flora and fauna from the devastating impacts of climate change.
The course is being run in partnership with the local NSW Aboriginal Land Council and involves a blend of online, face-to-face and On Country learning.
TAFE NSW head teacher of agroecology Rob Fenton said the course was in response to a growing recognition in the Bega community that more needed to be done to preserve Aboriginal lands.
"Especially since the recent fires and floods, there's a community recognition of the importance of managing our lands more effectively," Mr Fenton said.
"We are the last remaining piece of Gondwana on the face of the planet and there's no place on Earth that's as important to protect as the Australian ecosystem.
"TAFE NSW will give these students the real-world practical skills and experience to make an immediate impact on the job."
Mr Fenton said graduates wouldn't just be undertaking important and rewarding work, but they would have the luxury of working outdoors.
The course includes units on identifying fauna, plant identification, inspecting special cultural and environmental sites, and land form and geology.
To explore the range of courses available at TAFE NSW and via TAFE Digital, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or call 131 601 for more information.
