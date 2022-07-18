Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Unique TAFE Bega course to help protect, manage Aboriginal lands

Updated July 18 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A unique course aimed at giving people the practical skills to help manage and protect Aboriginal lands will be offered for the first time at TAFE NSW Bega this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.