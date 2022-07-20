A new exhibition featuring artworks made by established ceramists on the South Coast, aims to 'unearth' some of the local hidden gems and bring them out under the lights at Spiral Gallery, Bega.
The artworks will range from many different types of pottery and ceramic creations, some well known in the Bega Valley and others rarely seen.
The featured artists include: Mark Lems , Anton Lord, Bill Insch, Bella Insch, Janna Ferris, Gosia Jackson, Barry Jackson, David Stocker, Ivana Gattegno, Margaret Brown, Emily Laszuk, Helen Neeson, Joy Georgeson, Susan Curran, Helen Martin, Keith Coleman, Kym Brookes, Anneke Paijmans, Nancy Brunton, Gabrielle Powell, Daniel Lafferty, Sarah Murray, Barbara Crowden, Jenny Mein, Catherine Drinan and Tim Moorhead.
Spiral Gallery will be hosting a meet the artists morning tea on Saturday August 27, starting at 11am, which is open to everybody.
The exhibition will also be open for extended hours on August 6, for the Sapphire Coast Art Trail during Art Month in August.
The extended hours will be from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday August 6. Spiral Gallery is usually open on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.
Throughout the week visitors can come in to see the artworks on Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.
The 'UnEarthed' exhibition will open to the public this Friday on July 22 and will close on August 31.
