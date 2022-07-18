Bega District News
Bega, Bombala continue to show dominance in current Group 16 season

Ben Smyth
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Bombala has comfortably held its spot at the top of the Group 16 rugby league ladder with a 48-10 victory over the Snowy River Bears.

