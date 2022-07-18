Motel Art Fair returns to launch Art Month Sapphire Coast

Do you have empty walls in need of some colour? Hundreds of original artworks will be for sale at this month's Motel Art Fair.
Whether you're a first time buyer or a seasoned collector there's something for everyone.
Motel Art Fair, now in its second year, is popping up in Eden in 2022 as Art Month Sapphire Coast returns.
Bringing together a selection of Bega Valley-based emerging and established artists all presenting new and available artworks, organisers were sure you'll find something to suit your taste, space and spend. Whether that's an original painting to hang in your freshly renovated living room, or a stunning photograph of our pristine coastline.
Motel Art Fair is an amazing one-off opportunity to meet and buy artworks from 20 Bega Valley artists.
Exhibiting artists will each take over a room in Eden's Nimo Motel, creating a personal gallery space in which to display and sell their works.
With food, bar, live music and DJs, Motel Art Fair will be a great night, or day, out.
Friday, July 29, is VIP opening night, 6-9pm, with Chinese street food stall and Longstocking Brewery bar, Bega Sound Collective DJs and performances. Tickets $10
Then on Saturday, July 30, Motel Art Fair is open free to the public from 10am until 4pm with woodfired pizza, coffee and live music. Register online to win a $200 Dulcies Cottage voucher.
Registration and tickets available via the Art Month Sapphire Coast website here
