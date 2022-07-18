Many older people aren't aware of all the services and support to which they are entitled. Bega Valley Shire's libraries are doing something about it.
Starting this week, the libraries in Bega, Bermagui, Eden and Tura Beach are running monthly information sessions to increase awareness of the options available when older residents need assistance to continue living at home, or when the time comes to move into an aged care facility.
The aim is to help the elderly and their families to make informed decisions about their future.
Pennelopy Tan, aged care advocate for Seniors Rights Service NSW, is leading the information series.
Seniors Rights Service NSW advocates on behalf of elderly people and aims to resolve issues with home care providers and aged care facilities.
"In the aged care facilities, we may get complaints about the food or level of service. That is where we get involved to improve their standard of living in their home or in the facility," Ms Tan said.
At this week's talk Ms Tan will promote awareness about the federally-funded department My Aged Care and the services available.
"What I have found travelling around the region is that a lot of seniors don't know about My Aged Care. No one is promoting it," Ms Tan said.
At the second session, she will discuss the Charter of Aged Care Rights.
Other topics that may be discussed over the series include elder abuse, geriatric assessments and advanced care directives.
The latter are sometimes called living wills. They outline a person's preferences for their future, as well as their beliefs, values and goals.
Staff from Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre may join Ms Tan to talk about wills, power of attorney and enduring guardianships.
Ms Tan said when people were diagnosed with dementia, it was really important to have an enduring guardianship in place.
The talks are for older people and their families. Ms Tan said.
The information sessions will explain how there may be waiting lists for some services and facilities. "It is good to get people on the lists and talk about assessment," Ms Tan said.
The talks are free and run for an hour. The libraries are holding them monthly for the remainder of the year.
The July talks will be held this week:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
