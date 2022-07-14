Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Barry Bennett, the man who helped kickstart surfboard manufacturing in the Illawarra has died

By Louise Negline
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:53am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Byrne, of Byrne Surf n Ski, paid tribute to legendary surfboard dude Barry Bennett. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Barry Bennett is described as a fair and successful businessman who loved the ocean.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.