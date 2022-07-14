Bega Cheese's rindless cheddar wins Sydney Royal Champion accolades

Bega Cheese is continuing its status as best cheddar in the country after winning Champion in its category at the Sydney Royal cheese and dairy competition.
Sydney Royal Cheese & Dairy Produce Show's Chair of Judges, Tiffany Beer, said in the last seven years she's seen Bega Cheese "consistently" take out the Champion prize.
"They've been consistently producing the best cheddar cheese in the country, which goes to show the commitment of everyone at Bega Cheese and the dairy farmers from that area," she said.
This year the company won Champion for their rindless cheddar which Ms Beer said had a "lovely complex flavour."
Ms Beer said the winning cheese was chosen based on flavour, texture and appearance.
"Bega's rindless cheese had the classic appearance, it was crumbly which is a typical cheddar texture and it had a delicious milky and slightly buttery taste," she said
Bega Cheese's rindless cheddar was also chosen to feature on the prestigious Sydney Royal cheese board, along with four other champion and medal-winning cheese products.
"There's a lot of prestige around making it to the cheese board and the five cheeses are later served at various Royal Agricultural Society events throughout the year," Ms Beer said.
Bega Cheese's semi-matured cheddar also won gold this year and was in the runner up for the champion prize with their rindless cheddar and 72 other gold winners.
Ms Beer said there had been around 600 cheese entries for their Cheese and Dairy Produce Show this year and Bega's win against hundreds had been a credit to all the people involved in the process.
"Bega Cheese can't make good cheese unless they've got good milk coming from their dairy farmers and then you've obviously got the people in the factory working with the processing plant to make the cheese and those who assess it and so on," she said.
"Right through the entire company, it's the commitment of everyone at every level to produce good top quality cheese. And they do it consistently."
Ms Beer said with the dairy industry being such an important part of the Bega Valley, Bega Cheese's accomplishments would be something the whole community can be proud of and should continue to support.
"People need to continue to support their local dairy industry because without that support, the dairy industry won't be as strong," she said.
"People need to continue support it locally and throughout Australia as well."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
