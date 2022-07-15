Man who assaulted three people in their Bega home escapes full-time jail

A man who assaulted three people at their Bega home last year has been sentenced to 15 months jail time in the community under strict supervision.
Former Bemboka resident Marcus Anthony Jessop, 24, appeared via audio-visual link at Bega Local Court on Tuesday, July 12.
Advertisement
Mr Jessop now resides in Queanbeyan after being prohibited from entering the Bega Valley under a previous court order.
Mr Jessop pleaded guilty to two common assault charges and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm from an incident in October 2021. The victims were known to Mr Jessop.
The man also pleaded guilty to separate charges of common assault, shoplifting, break and enter, larceny, and two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception from other incidents.
Mr Jessop's family and a support person from Katungul were present during the proceedings.
His lawyer Adam Sumbak said his client finished school in year eight and completed an apprenticeship at an abattoir before his first child was born and he took on a shared-care role.
Mr Sumbak said Mr Jessop's criminal record began at 17 years of age, and a "spiralling in his offending" started in 2021 after significant personal trauma and an increase in substance abuse.
He said Mr Jessop did not realise the severity of the assault charges until he was advised of the maximum penalties which "really knocked him about".
Mr Sumbak said his client "became fixated" on the likelihood he would be going to jail, based on the fact he could face a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment.
Magistrate Doug Dick heard Mr Jessop had written a "very heartfelt letter" to the court, accepted responsibility for his offending.
A lawyer from the Director of Public Prosecutions said the three assault charges from the incident in October were classified at the "lower end of the mid-range", but said incidents of a violent nature "required a strong message of deterrence".
Magistrate Dick said he did not consider the home assault charges as "minor" and it would be "artificial" to cut those charges loose and deal with them separately.
"I've got to protect people, they've got to feel safe in their home," he said.
Mr Jessop was sentenced to a 15-month intensive corrections order for the three assault charges with supervision. He must also complete 200 hours of community service.
He was also fined $5600 and ordered to pay $430.48 in compensation on the charges of common assault, shoplifting, break and enter, larceny, and two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
"For the next 15 months you have to be squeaky clean," Magistrate Dick said. "I have put your future in your hands. If you end up in jail, you've got no one to blame but yourself."
Read more Court and Crime here
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.