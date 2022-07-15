Bega District News
Man who assaulted three people in their Bega home escapes full-time jail

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:45am
A man who assaulted three people at their Bega home last year has been sentenced to 15 months jail time in the community under strict supervision.

