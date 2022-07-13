Residents, water users and stakeholders in the Bega area have until August 21 to review the water sharing plan for the Bega region and make submissions about its potential impacts and benefits.
The plan will come into effect on or before July 1, 2023.
The water sharing plan is intended to ensure water is managed fairly and equitably for local communities, industry (including dairy farming, cattle grazing, forestry and aquaculture) and the environment.
NSW Department of Planning and Environment is responsible for the Water Sharing Plan for Bega River Area Regulated, Unregulated and Alluvial Water Sources 2023.
One change from the current plan is that it combines the Bega-Brogo and Murrah-Wallaga areas. They are being combined because they share many similarities - common communities, local government and industries.
It also changes access rules in Narira Creek, Dry River, Murrah River, Bermagui River and Upper Bega/Bemboka Rivers. to better balance the needs of water users and the environment.
The draft plan continues to protect basic landholder rights, cultural needs and water for the environment, and sets limits on how much water can be taken.
All licensed works in the Murrah-Wallaga area will continue to require a meter, ensuring all licensed water is accounted for and measured.
Giselle Howard, the department's executive director of water planning, said "as the region grows and there's more demand on water resources than ever before, we must urgently consider the water needs of communities, businesses, and the environment in wet and dry times by planning for the future. This is especially true as our climate changes".
Face-to-face information sessions will be held in Bega and Cobargo in late July, followed by an online webinar in early August.
To read the draft water sharing plan and register your interest for the information sessions, visit: https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/water/plans-programs/water-sharing-plans/recently-on-publicexhibition/bega-river
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
