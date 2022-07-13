Bega District News
NSW Department of Planning and Environment is accepting submissions for its 10-year water sharing plan for Bega-Brogo and Murrah-Wallaga areas until August 21.

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:02am
Have your say in the planning of the Bega River area's water resources for the next decade

Residents, water users and stakeholders in the Bega area have until August 21 to review the water sharing plan for the Bega region and make submissions about its potential impacts and benefits.

