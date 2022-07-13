Eden man jailed after driving while disqualified 11 times in the space of 16 months

An Eden man has been sentenced to eight months in jail after he disobeyed court orders on numerous occasions in the last year and a half.
Trent Fitzpatrick, 33, appeared via audio-visual link at Bega Local Court House on Tuesday, July 13.
Advertisement
He faced the court for sentencing after pleading guilty to two charges of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, driving while meth and cannabis were present in his blood, for destroying property, failing to appear in court, and for an AVO matter.
Mr Fitzpatrick's solicitor, Tony Cullinan, told the court his client had been fortunate late year when Magistrate Doug Dick had put him on an intensive corrections order (ICO) for similar offending.
This didn't put Mr Fitzpatrick in a good position now, Mr Cullinan said.
Mr Cullinan told the court the driving while disqualified charges related to trips of "only short driving distances", including one occasion when driving his partner to hospital, but said his client had "no excuses" and had "made the wrong decision" to continue driving while disqualified.
Mr Cullinan said his client understood there was no other possible outcome than for a full custodial sentence to be imposed, but wanted to make the court aware of Mr Fitzpatrick's "solid family support".
Mr Fitzpatrick's parents appeared in court and had written a letter to Magistrate Dick which indicated Mr Fitzpatrick was a hard working man who had done well but had made "some poor decisions".
Mr Cullinan said Mr Fitzpatrick was a "man of potential", and for that reason requested Magistrate Dick consider giving his client a period of six months with extended supervision. Magistrate Dick agreed and said he was on the same page in terms of sentencing.
Magistrate Dick asked Mr Fitzpatrick to explain why his parents were present in the court, to which he replied that they were "the only ones left". Magistrate Dick said "they would rather be anywhere else".
"Your mum's written a whole page in relation to you, your background, and how the person sitting up there on the screen is not the person she knows," he said.
On the charge of destroying property, which related to the breaking of a window, Magistrate Dick convicted and fined Mr Fitzpatrick $800, with compensation of $732 to be paid. An AVO was also enforced in relation to this conviction.
For failing to appear in court on April 6, 2022 he was given a conviction with no other penalty.
For the drug driving charge, Mr Fitzpatrick was convicted and fined $800 and was disqualified from driving for another 12 months from the court date.
For the two driving while disqualified charges, Mr Fitzpatrick was sentenced to eight months jail, with a minimum non-parole time of six months. Magistrate Dick said Mr Fitzpatrick would be eligible for release on January 11, 2023.
He was also disqualified from driving until December, 2026.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.