Eden man jailed after driving while disqualified 11 times in the space of 16 months

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:22am
Trent Fitzpatrick has been sentenced to eight months jail time at a South Coast correctional facility after he drove while disqualified numerous times in the last 18 months.

