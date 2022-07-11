Bega District News
UPDATE: Missing teenager Hayley Waplington has been found safe and well

Updated July 13 2022 - 7:05am, first published July 11 2022 - 9:41pm
Hayley Waplington, 17, was last seen at Wollongong Train Station after traveling froom Bega.

UPDATE: 7.20am July13

