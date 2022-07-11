UPDATE: 7.20am July13
A teenage girl missing from the South Coast has been located safe and well.
The 17-year-old was last seen at Wollongong train station about 2.25pm July 11 after travelling from Bega.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified she was missing after she failed to arrive in Nowra and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Following inquiries, the girl was located safe and well at an address in Berkeley, about 1.20pm on July 12.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
July 12: Public assistance is being sought to locate a teenage girl missing from the South Coast.
Hayley Waplington, 17, was last seen at Wollongong train station about 2.25pm on July 11 after travelling from Bega.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified she was missing after she failed to arrive in Nowra.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age and disappearance being out of character.
Hayley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm and 180cm tall, of thin build, with brown and purple hair.
She was last seen wearing a black 'LA gear' hoodie, with grey track pants and black Nike TN shoes with pink laces.
Anyone with information about Hayley's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
