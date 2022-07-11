Batemans Bay, Eden pick up wins on weekend of the Tigers

The race for finals footy is down to six teams in the Group 16 first-grade competition with just four rounds to play.
The Batemans Bay Tigers pulled themselves to within a point of fifth place on Saturday with a win over the Moruya Sharks, Eden continued its winning streak in front of a big crowd, and Merimbula-Pambula kept themselves in a finals spot with a tight win.
In Moruya, Batemans Bay jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first half thanks to a double from Jordan Terare and a try to skipper Alex Baumann before Moruya winger Ray Turner scored in the shadows of half time to cut the lead to 16-6.
Batemans Bay went on with the job in the second half, scoring three tries to Moruya's two to cap off a 32-14 win. The Tigers now have a record of 4-5 heading into the last months of the season, while Moruya is languishing in last place on the ladder with a record of 1-1-6.
The Eden Tigers pushed their winning streak to five games with a 26-22 win over the Tathra Sea Eagles in Eden.
"The game was played in front of one of the biggest crowds seen at a Group 16 game in recent years," Group 16 chair Allan Wilton said.
"The game coincided with the Tigers' club reunion for the 1982, 1992, and 2002 premiership-winning teams."
Eden has recovered well from a slow 1-3 start to now sit in fourth place on the ladder, only trailing third placed Tathra on points differential.
The other match of the weekend saw the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs hold on to fifth place on the ladder with a tough 24-18 win over the Snowy River Bears in Pambula.
The Bega Roosters, Bombala Blue Heelers, and the Narooma Devils had the bye.
