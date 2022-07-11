Bega Squash and Club Bega begin "exciting" new partnership

Club Bega and the Bega Squash Club have entered a new partnership with the aim to "boost the development of squash in the area".
After recognising the strength of squash in the Bega Valley, Club Bega announced the introduction of a Squash Club Membership tier in line with their updated Sporting Club status.
The new Club Bega membership would not only provide members with access to all Club Bega benefits, but also unlimited free social hire of the squash courts during club opening times.
"We are excited to be entering into this closer arrangement with Club Bega and thank the Board and Secretary Manager for their ongoing support of Squash," Squash Club president, Adam Twyford said.
Mr Twyford said easier access to the squash courts at affordable prices was something Bega Squash had been talking to Club Bega about for some time.
"The new arrangement will be a huge boost to those wanting to have a practice or social hit outside comp times and should help foster and develop squash in the Bega Valley," he said.
Club Bega has also investigated the feasibility of a 24-hour access system linked to membership cards to increase accessibility to the courts.
