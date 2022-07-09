Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Local art organizations receive funding boost from recent CASP grants

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
July 9 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stonewave Taiko group were one of the Bega Valley arts organizations that were successful in obtaining South East Art's CASP funding. Photo supplied.

A series of Bega Valley artists and arts organisations have been successful in receiving funding support from South East Arts as parts of their 2022 Country Arts Support Program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.