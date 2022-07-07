'Twenty20' of Swimming coming to Bay Pavilions for the first time

A new format described as the 'Twenty20' of swimming will make its debut in Batemans Bay this weekend.
The Southeast Swimming Association (SESA) will hold a Swim League event in conjunction with Swimming NSW on Sunday, July 10, at the new Bay Pavilions.
Advertisement
Swim League Director for Swimming NSW, Adam Beisler, said Swim League was a new format of competitive swimming that moved away from traditional carnival meets.
"We have a traditional program of 15 events, and each swimmer on each team has a minimum and maximum amount of events they can swim in," he said.
"Think of it almost like a Water Polo match - two teams get together, compete in the pool for 40 minutes to an hour, and then whoever has the most points wins.
"They're not there all day like a carnival, they're in and out of the pool quickly.
"The great thing about Swim League is the type of pool doesn't matter. We can use 25 yards, 25 metres, 33 metres, or 50 metres, we can do it any pool really so long as it's a square or rectangle.
"It's a fun, relaxed atmosphere rather than a carnival situation - we'll play music, let the kids loosen up and have fun before races rather than marshalling, and we'll do commentary during the events.
"It's very fast paced."
Sunday's Swim League event in Batemans Bay will feature two teams named Black Thunder and White Lightning battling out in the pool across four divisions.
Mr Beisler said Swim League was a great way to increase participation and interest in swimming at a grassroots level.
"SESA contacted us and informed us the new pool was being built in Batemans Bay, and they made the connection to the swim club who hasn't operated for a couple of years, so they're looking to get registrations back up and running," he said.
"They utilised the opening of Bay Pavilions to link into a fun, social event like a Swim League gala day.
"We use Swim League to try to get kids in regional areas into competitive swimming, and we allow any club or community or school to put on one of these gala days.
"At the end of each year we run a State Event where everyone who took part in a gala day across the state is invited to come and compete under their regional banner.
"Kids competing on Sunday will end up being part of the SESA regional team and potentially compete at the state league."
Sunday's event at Batemans Bay is just a start, as Mr Beisler wouldn't rule out bringing more events, including a year-end state league event, to Bay Pavilions.
"Batemans Bay could work out as a good place in the future," he said.
"We're still growing - we've only been doing this for three years, so we're still a new sport."
Advertisement
Division One
Division Two
Division Three
Advertisement
Division Four
Division One
Division Two
Advertisement
Division Three
Division Four
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.