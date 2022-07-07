Brogo Bridge work next week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Princes Highway for maintenance work to be carried out on Brogo Bridge.
Work will take place between 7am and 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12-13.
There will be periodic lane closures to allow the removal of scaffolding following recent repairs to the bridge.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701
