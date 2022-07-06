What's On in the Bega Valley

Fairytale Pantomime
July 8-9; 15-17
Theatre Onset presents its hilarious new show, Goldilocks and the Three Bros. Written by Jamie Forbes and Luca Yi, featuring original songs and local actors, this show for all ages is perfect If you've ever wondered what would happen if all your favourite fairy tales collided. Bega Uniting Church auditorium, with day, evening and matinee sessions through the school holidays. Tickets available at www.trybooking.com/CAGAY
Life in our cemeteries
July 9
The third event in the series hosted by Atlas of Life and Bega Valley Shire Council. Citizen science comes to the Bermagui Cemetery to catalogue flora and fauna calling the cemetery home. Join botanical expert Jackie MIles and historian Fiona Firth for informative talks while exploring the area. Saturday July 9 from 11am. Register to attend https://iodv30il.paperform.co
Bamford Band
July 9-10
The Bamford Blues Band has a line up that is rare these days. Rick Bamford is joined by three of his sons along with drummer Gavin Kelly and sax/harp player James Hoogstad, who Rick says are "brothers from another mother". Check out their rollicking rock and blues offerings on July 9 at The Grand Hotel Bega 8pm, and then again on July 10 where they will be the guest performers at the Candelo Blues Club Jam held at the Top Pub Pambula from 1pm.
SCCB/Jazz Band
July 10
The Sapphire Coast Concert Band and Jazz Band will hold a concert at the Mallacoota Mudbrick Pavilion, the Muddie, near the Lions Park, Mallacoota on Sunday, July 10 at 2.30pm with guest vocalist Cherie Glanville and pianist Mike Webb. Tickets $15 on the door. Afternoon tea/mulled wine available.
Kamishibai story telling
July 12
Have you ever wondered what Kamishibai story telling is? Come along to see guest storyteller Georgina Adamson use this Japanese technique to tell stories. Held at the Bega Library from 10.30am - 11.30am during the school holidays for children aged 3 to 7. Free event, please register at eventbrite.com.
Woodies Time
July 23
It's time to access the power tools at Bega Woodies. This will be a free event for all genders, abilities, ages (12+). Make a chopping board, or a box, or BYO project across two Saturdays, July 23 and August 20. Please bring safety gear for eyes and ears if you can - limited spares. BYO lunch and snacks but tea and coffee will be provided. Numbers limited, RSVP for one, or both events, by a week before at events.humanitix.com/woodies-time. Bega Woodies is located at 1346 Tarraganda Lane (The shed behind Tarraganda Hall). For more information contact Sarah Davis on 0497 612 791.
