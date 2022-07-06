Weekend football on the Far South Coast

Round 10 of Group 16 is smaller than usual, but still a significant weekend.
Three teams - Bega, Narooma and Bombala - all have a bye.
However, when Eden hosts Tathra on Saturday, July 9, the Tigers do so for their "Heritage Round", with a celebration of their premiership-winning teams of 1982, 1992 and 2002 to follow the day's play.
Under 18s (versus Batemans Bay) kick off at 11am, followed by league tag at 12.30, reserves at 1.30 and first grade at 3pm.
Also on Saturday, Moruya hosts Batemans Bay, while on Sunday, the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs take on Snowy River Bears.
It's also a shortened round in Sapphire Coast AFL, with four teams having a bye and no women's games.
Eden will play Tathra in SCAFL as well, but on Dickinson Oval in Bermagui at 12.45, meaning footy fans will have to make a choice of which code to support this Saturday.
After that game, the Bermagui Breakers will take on Narooma Lions B from 2.30pm.
