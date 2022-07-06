Bega District News
Updated

Search for Far South Coast man missing for a month continues

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:00am, first published 3:12am
Police are again appealing for public assistance as the search for a man missing from the NSW Far South Coast for more than a month continues.

