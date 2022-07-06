Search for Far South Coast man missing for a month continues

Police are again appealing for public assistance as the search for a man missing from the NSW Far South Coast for more than a month continues.
Peter Claux, aged 86, was reported missing after his vehicle - a 1991 maroon coloured Subaru sedan with NSW registration AHF 81P - was located parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda on Thursday, June 2.
Officers from South Coast Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
An extensive search was conducted over three days with 45 volunteers from NSW SES Bermagui Unit, NSW SES Eden Unit and NSW SES Bega Units assisting in the search.
However, the search was suspended as police considered their next moves and made further inquiries.
Police and family hold concerns for Mr Claux's welfare due to his age.
Peter Claux is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a thin build and grey hair and brown eyes. He walks hunched over.
He is believed to be with his seven-year-old chocolate Labrador named Buddy and is believed to be in the Tura Beach area, near Widgeram Road, Bournda.
Following inquiries, police have received information that a vehicle described as a blue van, or a Winnebago type camper van with a blue and silver stripe was parked next Peter's vehicle around the time he went missing.
Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts - including anyone who saw Peter's vehicle or van prior to 11.30am Wednesday, June 1 - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
