Two Bega Valley Shire residents have been named finalists in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.
Bowen Finnerty, a member of Bega's Volunteer Rescue Association squad (VRA), and Bernard Ryan of Marine Rescue NSW - Tathra, are among the state's top 28 emergency service workers announced at a recent ceremony in Parliament House.
Mr Finnerty has been a member of VRA for 12 years, since the age of 18. He was nominated for the award for his work helping the RFS during the 2019/20 bushfires and for the support and leadership he gives to the VRA and its members.
"Just in general, through all the jobs we get over the years, I am usually at all of them," said Mr Finnerty.
The VRA is involved in all forms of rescue, including car accidents, industrial rescues, domestic rescues and animal rescues. In the Bega area the VRA is most often called for motor vehicle accidents and animal rescue. Mr Finnerty's rescues include a kangaroo stuck on a roof in Bega and a koala stuck in a tree.
Some of the scenes he is called to "aren't the best" which is why he values having such a good team around him at the VRA to "get the job done".
Apart from the camaraderie of his team, Mr Finnerty said he relished the challenge of rescue operations. "Every rescue job is different so you are forever learning and doing different tasks," he said.
At the ceremony, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke, said "every year these awards honour those who have dedicated their lives to protecting people and property from a range of emergencies, hazards and severe weather events".
Parliamentary Secretary and Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said "there seemed to be no respite for our first responders across the South Coast as they continue working to protect our local residents".
"This courage and commitment is exactly why we continue to thank them and recognise them for their ongoing service," said Mrs Hancock.
In addition to Mr Finnerty and Mr Ryan, four other finalists came from the South Coast. They are Sean Doohan (Fire & Rescue NSW - Shoalhaven), Karen Lowry (Marine Rescue NSW - Sussex Inlet), Ray Merz (NSW State Emergency Service - Shellharbour) and Tracy Provost (NSW State Emergency Service - Ulladulla).
Winners of the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards will be announced at an awards presentation evening at Bankstown Sports Club on August 13.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
