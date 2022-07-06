Yuin Killer Whales to tackle Nations of Origin

A new "nation" will be taking the pride of the Far South Coast to northern NSW next week.
The PCYC Nations of Origin is a program involving sport, leadership and cultural experiences held around NAIDOC Week each year.
However, the past two years have had to be called off due to COVID restrictions.
Now that it's back on the calendar, a new nation has arisen on the Far South Coast to represent this special region.
In previous events, the Yuin Ducks took part in the rugby league tournament, pulling representatives from Batemans Bay to Eden.
Now, with the approval of local Elders, PCYC Far South Coast has had enough interest to warrant splitting into two - the Ducks in the north (Batemans Bay and Moruya) and now the Yuin Killer Whales for schoolkids from Eden to Narooma.
In fact, there's so much interest in the experience - which is as much a celebration of culture and young leaders as it is about the sport - the Killer Whales are sending both a boys and girls team to take part in the rugby league sevens competition.
PCYC Far South Coast youth engagement officer Sarah Bancroft said the two teams of 12 have at least 80 per cent Indigenous representation.
She said part of the eligibility requirements to take part was also a solid school attendance record and clean record with the police.
Not only was it a first for the new "nation" to take part, but for a couple of the young female players, it would be their first taste of tackle footy.
However, the coaching and mentorship from various organisations was also an important key for the experience.
Bancroft said the young players have coaches, assistant coaches and mentors, several of whom are former Nations of Origin players themselves.
"It's about giving them the experience of mentoring a team, looking at everything from the footy to keeping them in line off the field as well."
One of the coaches is Shaquille Aldridge - who also is the artist behind the beautiful team tracksuit design.
Bancroft said there has been plenty of excitement around the uniform, showing just how much pride the young players take in representing their nation and culture.
"They will be the first to represent in this uniform and we're all super proud it's Shaq's artwork - even though he's really modest about it."
Bancroft said they were to have a special presentation of playing uniforms and team tracksuits ahead of the tournament, and a representative would also be part of the opening flag ceremony and Welcome to Country when the event kicks off on July 12.
"It's such a great experience for all these kids. It's an amazing event."
Nations of Origin is taking place from July 12-15 at venues across Salamander Bay, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Newcastle and Nelson Bay.
Rotary clubs from Pambula, Merimbula and Bega are all supporting the Killer Whales' trip north.
Bancroft said other supporters assisting in the cost and supplies needed for the trip included Transport NSW, Katungul, Bendigo Bank, Campbell Page, Sapphire Marketplace, Eurobodalla Shire Council, Michelin and Sons, Bega Steel and Merimbula Woolworths.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
