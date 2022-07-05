'Local Leaders' campaign brings climate change action to the fore

Mayors and councillors from across Australia have gathered to launch a nationwide coalition of local government elected officials advocating for stronger action on climate change to state and federal governments.
Among them was Cathy Griff from Bega Valley Shire Council.
Local Leaders - an initiative from the Cities Power Partnership - was launched at a breakfast event in Canberra at the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) National General Assembly.
Each Local Leader will be developed as a trusted local voice in the media, discussing how climate change is impacting their community and why stronger action is needed.
Cr Griff is one of the 52 current Local Leaders and joined the launch celebrations, hearing from guest speakers including Kristy McBain, Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories - herself a former councillor and mayor of the Bega Valley Shire.
"Our community wants urgent action on climate change, which is why I've joined dozens of other local government representatives to amplify our message to a national level," Cr Griff said.
"It's important to make our communities' needs heard by the state and federal government, because we can achieve change locally.
"Speaking out in the media will help us inspire other communities to capitalise on the benefits a net zero emissions economy brings."
Dr Portia Odell is director of the Cities Power Partnership, Australia's largest network of local governments working towards net zero emissions.
"Local governments have long been leading the way on actions that reduce emissions and set communities up for a thriving future, however their voice is often left out of the media," Dr Odell said.
"As a Local Leader, the Cities Power Partnership team will work with Cr Cathy Griff on climate-related media opportunities where she can represent the Bega Valley community on a local, national and sometimes even international level.
"We offer free media support and training to our Local Leaders, because we want to amplify the great work being done in our communities to tackle climate change."
Dr Odell said the Cities Power Partnership was part of the Climate Council, Australia's leading climate communications organisation, "which allows our Local Leaders to be supported by world-class communications expertise".
