Yellowfin tuna schools excite game fishing anglers

Tales of game fishing activity abound with schools of yellowfin tuna offshore.
Generally well out, at depths of over 1500 fathoms, tuna have been weighed in up to 75kg. Congratulations to the lucky anglers.
Closer in, at 250 fathoms, deep dropping has brought up some lovely blue eye trevalla, considered one of the finest table fish caught in southern waters.
Advertisement
The Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition is going gang busters and we now have close to 90 entries. The fishing workshop last Monday at the clubhouse was also very well attended and an absolute success. The next workshop is scheduled for Monday, July 11, 10am. Bookings via email to juniorfishing2022@gmail.com.
The competition runs to the end of the NSW school holidays on July 15 and entry forms are still available from both Tackle World Merimbula and Complete Angler. Each entry, which includes a bag of goodies plus a DPI brag mat, is $5 per person and $10 per family. All details at the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
Good news - the Merimbula Fishing Platform has been repaired and is now open. Luckily this coincides with the start of NSW school holidays and the wharf can be used by all winter holiday junior anglers. Best for Australian salmon and tailor in the evenings. Squid are also available, try prawn coloured No.3 slow sinking jigs.
There have been good results from the headlands during the past week with calmer seas and SW winds. Australian salmon, tailor and bonito have attacked cast soft plastics. There are also luderick, drummer and calamari. Best bait for drummer and luderick is cabbage weed and catches are reported from Tura Headland and Haycock Point.
Australian salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards.
There remain swarms of good Australian salmon plus tailor, trevally and bream downstream of the Merimbula Bridge. Best during the early part of the run in tide. Same for the Pambula River with best results for salmon and tailor by trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance. From the Bega River we have reports of trevalley, bream and dusky flathead, try about the Mogareeka Bridge.
July 1 saw the end of the monthly species competition for drummer. Congratulations to Les Dirou of Pambula who won with the largest fish taken at Haycock Point on cabbage weed and also the lucky draw rod and reel combo. Second place went to Corey Walker of Grieg's Flat. For July the target species is Australian salmon.
The club will be open on Friday, July 8, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Membership details and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.