Yellowfin tuna schools excite game fishing anglers

There remain swarms of good Australian salmon plus tailor, trevally and bream downstream of the Merimbula Bridge. Best during the early part of the run in tide. Same for the Pambula River with best results for salmon and tailor by trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance. From the Bega River we have reports of trevalley, bream and dusky flathead, try about the Mogareeka Bridge.