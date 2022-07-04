South Coast Gig Guide, July 5-11

Music on the Square with Champagne Flutes outside Merimbula Visitors Information Centre, Cnr Market & Park Streets. 1pm-2pm
Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm.
Advertisement
Val Moogz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Ride The Wind at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 6pm-9pm
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 7pm-9.15pm. Doors open 6.15pm. Tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/BZOHG
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Goldilocks and The Three Bros -a musical pantomime for the whole family- at the Bega Uniting Church Auditorium, Bega. 7pm-8pm. Bookings essential via Trybooking.com. Tickets $5-$20
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Goldilocks and The Three Bros -a musical pantomime for the whole family- at the Bega Uniting Church Auditorium, Bega. Two Saturday shows! 11am-12pm and 2pm-3pm. Bookings essential via Trybooking.com. Tickets $5-$20
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Chango Tree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Scott & Dave at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Quennell at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Bamford Band at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Totum at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Richard Lawson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Sam Stevenson and Friends at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act The Bamford Blues Band at Top Pub Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 6495 6012. $5 cover charge at the door. U16s free
Davies and Howe at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Advertisement
Jakob Poyner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Live music at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Salt at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.