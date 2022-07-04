Eden Tigers tear strips of top-team Bega in second-half showcase

Eden had the win of the round on Sunday in claiming the Ian Horton and Shane O'Neill Memorial Shield over Bega.
It was the first grade Roosters' first loss for the season as the spirited Tigers put on five second half tries to clinch the victory 34-22.
Advertisement
The two powerhouse clubs had traded points through the first half.
Bega scored first only four minutes before Eden crossed twice within the first 15 minutes as well.
The Roosters were able to reply with another couple to head into the break with a 22-12 lead.
However, the scoreboard was all Tigers in the second half as try-machine Josua Waqavesi crossed twice, Luke Grewar scored another in the 67th minute and then young gun Harrison Baker put the icing on the cake as the full time siren loomed.
"It was a really big effort on Sunday, especially in the second half," captain-coach Adrian Purtell said.
"To keep a top side scoreless for a half is something the boys can take a lot of confidence from."
While five tries in the second half may seem like attack was a key focus for the Tigers, Purtell said it was their defence that shone.
"Our defence is what won us that game, which is really pleasing as it's something we have struggled with in early rounds.
"We've been playing some great football this season and it's all coming together now for something very special."
Meanwhile, the Bombala Blue Heelers continued to consolidate their spot at the top of the competition ladder with a strong 30-16 win over the Batemans Bay Tigers at Batemans Bay.
At the other end of the ladder, the Narooma Devils recorded their first win of the season with a spirited 16-14 win over the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs at Bill Smyth Oval.
Three tries apiece and 14-14 with just minutes to go, it was a penalty goal by Narooma's Ryan Norris that sealed the win.
In Moruya, it was too close to call with the Sharks and Snowy River Bears playing out an 18-18 draw.
In reserve grade, Eden again had plenty to roar about, defeating the Bega Roosters 34-10.
The league-tag clash couldn't be separated with the Bega Chicks and Eden Tigeresses finishing up 6-6.
Narooma also celebrated in league tag, defeating the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs 28-12.
Advertisement
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.