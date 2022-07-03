Bega's Theatre Onset pantomime reimagines your favourite fairytales

For the past few months, the auditorium at the Uniting Church in Bega has been infested with dancing goats, overeager pigs, sleepy bears, dreadfully boring bees, lost children in lederhosen and mountains of porridge dispensed by a cranky Ghostbuster.
Why? Because Theatre Onset has been rehearsing its brand-new show, Goldilocks and the Three Bros.
Advertisement
Written by Jamie Forbes and Luca Yi, featuring original songs by Jamie, Luca and Dennis Milsom, Goldilocks and the Three Bros is a hilarious pantomime romp suitable for all ages, performed by all ages.
This is Theatre Onset's first large cast show since Bat Soup in 2020 and its first all-original production since 2013's Romeo and Juliet and The Enormous Knockers.
"It's been a delight working with this cast," the show's director, David Stocker, said.
"The young actors have been inspiring the more experienced ones with their enthusiasm, and the older performers are teaching the young people a few tricks.
"It's been a great community experience for us all. We can't wait to share it with an audience."
If you've ever wondered what would happen if all your favourite fairy tales collided, be sure to see Goldilocks and The Three Bros.
Performances will be held in the Bega Uniting Church auditorium, 125 Gipps St:
7pm on Friday July 8 and 15
11am and 2pm on Saturday July 9 and 16
11am on Sunday July 17
Tickets available at www.trybooking.com/CAGAY
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.