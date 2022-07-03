Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Bega's Theatre Onset pantomime reimagines your favourite fairytales

Updated July 3 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the past few months, the auditorium at the Uniting Church in Bega has been infested with dancing goats, overeager pigs, sleepy bears, dreadfully boring bees, lost children in lederhosen and mountains of porridge dispensed by a cranky Ghostbuster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.