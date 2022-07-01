Bega District News
Replacement for bushfire-hit Cobargo public toilet block now open

Updated July 1 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:06am
Cobargo's newly rebuilt public toilets. Photo: supplied

A Cobargo public toilet block destroyed during the Black Summer bushfires has been rebuilt and reopened to the community.

