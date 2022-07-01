Replacement for bushfire-hit Cobargo public toilet block now open

A Cobargo public toilet block destroyed during the Black Summer bushfires has been rebuilt and reopened to the community.
Project manager Mark Baker said the Main Street/Princes Highway toilet block is the second to be opened in Cobargo this year.
"This centrally located amenity, built on the same site as the original building, includes single accessible and unisex ambulant toilets, with a nappy change facility and linking pathway," Mr Baker said.
"It's a welcome return to an easily reached and accessible public amenity that's perfectly suited to travellers who want to make a pitstop in this wonderful town."
Mr Baker said the temporary public toilet block located close to the Cobargo doctors will close on Monday, July 4.
"The temporary toilet block served its purpose, however the new permanent amenity is a vast improvement," Mr Baker said.
"Returning this public amenity to the people of Cobargo is an important step to rebuilding after the Black Summer bushfires.
"We thank the local community for their involvement and patience as we work towards the rebuilding of many community assets damaged or destroyed by the bushfires and subsequent flood events."
