Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bega Cheese Heritage Centre and Spotted Cow Gallery reopen their doors after more than two years

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
June 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Cheese Heritage Centre café employees Alexis, Karen, and Julie with their famous cheese toastie. Photo: Lisa Herbert

Almost as quiet as a mouse, the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre opened its front doors again for business on June 20 for the first time since going into lockdown in March 2020.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.