A response to 'Surely not?' (Letters, BDN, 24/6).
The Friends of Glebe Wetlands support homes for both flying-foxes and people. With sensible decision-making, there should not be a contest between wetlands and new housing.
Advertisement
The proposal put forward by the Friends of Glebe Wetlands is for a compromise whereby the buffer is restored to a minimum of 50 metres between the long-established flying-fox camp and the new residential subdivision, yet the rest of the development is allowed to proceed.
As the land required to restore the buffer includes flood-prone land, surely it would be sensible to prevent the construction of any new houses on this land anyway.
The primary purpose of the 50 metre buffer is to reduce the impacts of noise and smell on any new residents to a manageable level - surely it is sensible to avoid wildlife/human conflict wherever possible.
Were the scientific recommendations regarding the ideal distance to protect flying-fox camps to be followed, the buffer would be 300 metres - which would prevent any houses being built at the Littlewoods Estate. Yet the Friends of Glebe Wetlands seek only a compromise of a minimum 50 metre buffer.
While there are other places where houses for people can be built there is no other place locally where flying-foxes can roost and breed.
In regard to the comment about 'protecting some filthy bats', it should be noted that the environmental damage, noise and smell caused by the species Homo sapiens is surely far greater than that caused by the remaining 600,000 members of the species Pteropus poliocephalus - the grey-headed flying-fox
Wow, Sue Monck, of Traralgon. I'm glad you have no words. Otherwise you might come across as really ignorant.
While the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee's (TSSC) listing of koalas as endangered in NSW was anticipated (BDN, 8/6), the threats to koalas at a state level should not be applied to, or confused with those the TSSC has specified for this bioregion.
In its 2007 final determination to reject an endangered listing for South Coast koalas, the TSSC acknowledged koalas "...are threatened by ongoing degradation in the quality of their habitat because of extensive canopy dieback, clearing due to rural residential development and commercial forest harvesting. Further measures are needed to mitigate these threatening processes and provide for the recovery of this iconic species in south-east NSW and elsewhere in its range."
The vague Koala Action Network (KAN) suggestion that "climate change, loss of habitat and fragmentations have had a serious impact" is consistent with NSW government's endless efforts to ignore the ongoing threats and the management required to mitigate them.
This is particularly the case for extensive forest dieback, because understanding this phenomena explains why the Australian Koala Foundation says there are only 175-250 koalas in Eden-Monaro even though 61.6 per cent of original koala habitat remains.
The AKF's advice that koalas need "cooperation between state agencies and private landholders interested in protecting biodiversity" has much merit.
Unfortunately it is apparent that like state agencies the secretive and unresponsive KAN does not support cross tenure forest management for koalas, has rejected credible local environmental science and seemingly doesn't mind suppressing information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.